WWE 2K22 DLC wrestler Nash Carter released after WWE abuse allegations

Former WWE Superstar Nash Carter, who is to be included in the upcoming DLC ​​pack for WWE 2K22, has been released after allegations of misconduct by the company.

Nash Carter (real name Zachary Green) was released by WWE on Wednesday following allegations from his wife, fellow professional wrestler Kimber Lee (real name Kimberly Ann Green), that Carter “wasted and hit me so hard that He opened my lips”. Along with the claim, Lee also shared a photo posted on Twitter that showed his mutilated face.

Carter was to be added to WWE 2K22 in June as part of the Stand Back Pack, which will also include his tag team partner Wes Lee. Lee and Carter were the NXT Tag Team Champions at the time of Carter’s release.

WWE hasn’t released an official statement yet…