“WWE, absolutely. Pro Wrestling, definitely” – Nita Strauss says she’s interested in wrestling for WWE | The SportsRush

Nita Strauss says she’s interested in wrestling for WWE

Nita Strauss says she’s interested in wrestling for WWE. The Guitarist performed the national anthem to kick off NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.

NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver opened with a rendition of the National Anthem by Nita Strauss. This isn’t the first time she’s performed for the WWE. She has played Shinsuke Nakamura’s entrance music at WrestleMania 34. Strauss also performed with Lzzy Hale at WWE Evolution and has even provided the official theme for NXT TakeOver: WarGames (2018).

She continues to be a huge presence among wrestling fans. However, it seems that she doesn’t want to limit her appearances to just performing with the guitar. During a conversation with Michael Morales Torres of Lucha Libre Online, the Guitarist revealed that she was willing to get inside the squared circle one day.

Nita Strauss says she’s interested in wrestling for WWE

“WWE, absolutely. Pro Wrestling, definitely. MMA, not so much. Definitely I would have fun doing the hurricanrana from the top rope for sure.”

The touring guitarist for Alice Cooper also revealed in the same interview that the only instruction Triple H gave her before her performace tonight was to beloud; a request she was more than willing to grant.

“You talk about mind blowing. It’s an exciting time to have WrestleMania because the world has been shutdown for the last year. We all watched WrestleMania last year at the performance center. It’s different. It was great, but it was different. They’re going to have fans there this weekend. They’re going to have the stadium feeling for the wrestlers and to be the one to sort of start it off right, I’m just very honored and very happy. We are going to make it nice and loud. Triple H’s instructions were to get it nice and loud; and we are going to get loud.”

