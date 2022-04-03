WWE can’t ruin the momentum of its WrestleMania 2022

WWE needed this. Now to build it.

Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 felt like everything should be WWE and its biggest show. Celebrity guest Logan Paul impresses in his debut, Bianca Bellair and Becky Lynch deliver a real wrestling main event with something very close to their story, Cody Rhodes’ debut felt like a big deal, Ronda Rousey vs Charlotte Flair brawls us Diya and “Stone” Cold” Steve Austin and Kevin Owens closed with just the right dash of nostalgia.

After a few years of hearing how their product was slipping away and debates about whether All Elite Wrestling is better, WWE struck wrestling fans between the eyes with a night that reminded them of their commitment to the company. Why stay loyal and always be creative whenever you come back…