WWE Champion Bobby Lashley comments on the his postion on Wrestlemania 37 Card | The SportsRush

WWE Champion Bobby Lashley comments on the his postion on Wrestlemania 37 Card on Night One. He will face Drew McIntyre on Saturday.
Bobby Lashley is set to defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre at Wrestlemania. The two will face each other on night one of the biggest wrestling show of the year. They will also have a very important responsibility on their shoulders as the opening match of the night.
Yes, the WWE Championship match will be the first match fans get to see on the very first WWE show with an audience in over a year! While many would have loved to be the main event, it seems that Lashley isn’t too fussed about it.
The Almighty One took to Twitter and announced that the opening match was the best position on the card outside the main event and he couldn’t wait to hear the fans live. He also expressed his confidence of retaining the WWE title after beating McIntyre and silencing the stadium.
“If you aren’t main eventing, open the show. Can’t wait to hear the @WWEUniverse live cheering and in person………and then hear absolute silence when I take down your “warrior”. 24 hours… #AlmightyEra #WrestleMania”
It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in their match. Two of the biggest men on the card taking on each other for the promotion’s top title is going to be an exciting affair but it is too close to call. Give Lashley a much deserved extended run with the WWE title or give McIntyre the coronation he missed out on last year? The only way to find out is to watch tomorrow.
