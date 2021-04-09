WWE chasing starlet who is a mix of Kurt Angle & Brock Lesnar

The cameras caught a special guest in the crowd at NXT TakeOver in the shape of Gable Stevenson.

Still only 20 years old, Stevenson recently won the NCAA Division 1 heavyweight wrestling title, something star-studded names such as Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar have achieved in the past.

WWE Stephanie McMahon flanking a guest on WWE TV is a big deal – and Stevenson is just that

Angle, of course, went on to win a gold medal at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta while Lesnar would become the youngest-ever WWE champion at that time. The pedigree is obvious.

Now it seems like WWE has found the next diamond cut from the same cloth as bonafide legends, but Triple H told media on a post-TakeOver conference call on Thursday night that they haven’t signed the young man yet and he is Olympics bound.

“Gable came here tonight, enjoyed the show as a guest [and] had his dad with him,” Triple H noted.

“He just won the NCAA National Championship and qualified for the Olympics, and that is a big task at hand.

Getty Stevenson joins Lesnar and Angle in being NCAA Division 1 heavyweight wrestling champions

“Huge fan of what we do. We’ve been talking for a long time and reached out, wanted to come out, see Takeover [and] see WrestleMania, and we’ll see where it goes.

“I would hate to say to a guy who’s a junior in college: ‘Let’s make some decisions in the moment while you try to get ready for the Olympics.’ Let’s focus on one wonderful thing at a time.

“He’s got a bright future in anything he decides to do, but he’s a massive fan of what we do, and I am a massive fan, as well all are, of what he can bring to the table here.

“And if he does make the decision to come here and want to become a WWE Superstar then I have no doubt he will do it, do it in record time and be amazing at it.”

Stevenson stands at 6ft 1in – fractionally taller than Angle – and he’s 275lbs, which is what The Rock weighs.

Getty Stevenson already has the flair for entertaining

Angle celebrates gold at the 1996 Olympic Games

WWE Lesnar also won the NCAA division 1 title with Minnesota, just like Stevenson

Speaking on his podcast, Angle said he believes Stevenson is destined to become a top star either in WWE or MMA.

“I think he’s going to be a big star – look at his look,” he explained.

“If he adapts to pro wrestling and picks it up like Brock Lesnar, he is going to be exactly like Brock Lesnar, so I think he needs to take the chance.

“Whether he goes to MMA or WWE, one or the other, but he’s got to do one of them.

“I think that he is a future star regardless of what he does. He’s got a great look to him, great athlete.”

