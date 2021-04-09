LATEST

WWE chasing starlet who is a mix of Kurt Angle & Brock Lesnar

Avatar
By
Posted on
Stephanie McMahon flanking a guest on WWE TV is a big deal – and Stevenson is just that

The cameras caught a special guest in the crowd at NXT TakeOver in the shape of Gable Stevenson.

Still only 20 years old, Stevenson recently won the NCAA Division 1 heavyweight wrestling title, something star-studded names such as Kurt Angle and Brock Lesnar have achieved in the past.

Stephanie McMahon flanking a guest on WWE TV is a big deal – and Stevenson is just that

WWE

Stephanie McMahon flanking a guest on WWE TV is a big deal – and Stevenson is just that

Angle, of course, went on to win a gold medal at the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta while Lesnar would become the youngest-ever WWE champion at that time. The pedigree is obvious.

Now it seems like WWE has found the next diamond cut from the same cloth as bonafide legends, but Triple H told media on a post-TakeOver conference call on Thursday night that they haven’t signed the young man yet and he is Olympics bound.

“Gable came here tonight, enjoyed the show as a guest [and] had his dad with him,” Triple H noted.

“He just won the NCAA National Championship and qualified for the Olympics, and that is a big task at hand.

Stevenson joins Lesnar and Angle in being NCAA Division 1 heavyweight wrestling champions

Getty

Stevenson joins Lesnar and Angle in being NCAA Division 1 heavyweight wrestling champions

“Huge fan of what we do. We’ve been talking for a long time and reached out, wanted to come out, see Takeover [and] see WrestleMania, and we’ll see where it goes.

“I would hate to say to a guy who’s a junior in college: ‘Let’s make some decisions in the moment while you try to get ready for the Olympics.’ Let’s focus on one wonderful thing at a time.

“He’s got a bright future in anything he decides to do, but he’s a massive fan of what we do, and I am a massive fan, as well all are, of what he can bring to the table here.

“And if he does make the decision to come here and want to become a WWE Superstar then I have no doubt he will do it, do it in record time and be amazing at it.”

Stevenson stands at 6ft 1in – fractionally taller than Angle – and he’s 275lbs, which is what The Rock weighs.

Stevenson already has the flair for entertaining

Getty

Stevenson already has the flair for entertaining

Angle celebrates gold at the 1996 Olympic Games

Angle celebrates gold at the 1996 Olympic Games

Lesnar also won the NCAA division 1 title with Minnesota, just like Stevenson

WWE

Lesnar also won the NCAA division 1 title with Minnesota, just like Stevenson

Speaking on his podcast, Angle said he believes Stevenson is destined to become a top star either in WWE or MMA.

“I think he’s going to be a big star – look at his look,” he explained.

“If he adapts to pro wrestling and picks it up like Brock Lesnar, he is going to be exactly like Brock Lesnar, so I think he needs to take the chance.

“Whether he goes to MMA or WWE, one or the other, but he’s got to do one of them.

“I think that he is a future star regardless of what he does. He’s got a great look to him, great athlete.”

It’s WrestleMania week, so join the talkWRESTLING team for a huge Mania preview show! Hear Miracle’s exclusive interviews with 5x WWE Champion Daniel Bryan & the first-ever British WWE Champion Drew McIntyre, plus “The Game” Triple H on why he doesn’t have a match this year, and WhatCulture’s Simon Miller joins us to break down the card. Enjoy!

fbq('init', '752905198150451'); fbq('track', "PageView"); .

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
810
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
808
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
784
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
760
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
753
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
748
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
699
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
695
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
640
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
639
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top