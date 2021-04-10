WWE confirms opening match and Main Event of Wrestlemania 37 Night One | The SportsRush

WWE confirms opening match and Main Event of Wrestlemania 37 Night One. The showcase of the Immortals will take place over the weekend.

The biggest wrestling show of the year is only 24 hours away. Like last year, Wrestlemania 37 will run over two nights. The event will take place at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and will be their first pay-per-view with an audience in over a year!

It is imperative for the WWE to start with a bang and whichever match goes first will have a huge responsibilty on their shoulders. At the same time, the match that closes also has to hype the fans enough to more than want to comeback the next night.

There are two World Champiomship matches on Night One. Sasha Banks vs Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship and Bobby Lashley vs Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. Both of these matches have been referred to as the main event by WWE which has led to much speculation by fans. The WWE have now decided to put the confusion to rest and clarify which one will open and close night 1.

Unlike the years prior, there will be no pre-show. Which means thatthe first ever match WWE fans get to see live and in person will be the WWE title match between Lashley and McIntyre. It has been confirmed that the WWE title bout will open Night one of Wrestlemania 37.

This means that Night one will be main evented by Banks and Belair. This is the first time two African-American women will have a singles match at Wrestlemania. This is also the first time two African-American performers face each other for a world title match. Apart from being the first one and one women’s match to close out the showcase of the immortals, it is also the first time Wrestlemania will be main evented by an African-American since the Rock.

Interestingly, this is also both Banks’ and Belair’s first singles match at Wrestlemania. While Belair is still relatively new to the WWE, Banks has been on the main roster since 2015! This will be her 6th Wrestlemania and she has yet to compete in a one on one encounter at the biggest stage of all.

