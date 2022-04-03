WWE Forced to Cut Live TV to Black After Charlotte Flair Suffers from a Wardrobe Malfunction at WrestleMania 38

Charlotte Flair suffered an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction during last night’s WrestleMania bout with Ronda Rousey.

The 35-year-old defended his title against the former UFC champion at the event in Texas.

3 Flair faced Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 38 credit: WWE

Flair defeated Rousey with a fight-ending kick – but this bout may be remembered for other unfortunate reasons.

During the conflict, Flair suffers an unfortunate wardrobe malfunction, leaving her temporarily exposed.

The screen then went black temporarily, but the moment was captured by social media users.

This wasn’t the first time that Flair has had a terrifying moment – after something similar happened on Monday Night Raw in 2020.

Flair’s win received mixed reactions from WWE fans, but she was satisfied with…