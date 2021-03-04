WWE Interviewer Kayla Braxton Raises the Tech Bisexual | sport

WWE interviewer Kayla Braxton appeared to the world as a bisexual. She made the announcement the night before on her social media.

WWE backstage interviewer and Talking Smack co-host Kayla Braxton took to Twitter to unleash her sexuality. Discussing her identity on social media platforms, she revealed that she always felt that the options presented were not applicable to her.

Read also: Cody Rhodes responded to the WWE NXT move on Tuesday night

The tweet originally suggested that she is heading towards her race. Kayla reveals a moment from her time at school, revealing that she was now ready to choose. He then announced a surprise for his fans and the whole world.

WWE interviewer Kayla Braxton surfaced as bisexual

“My whole life, I have had to choose. Are you black? Are you white Which bubble to fill on the set? I always filled in the “other” because nothing applied to me. Tonight, I choose to end up choosing. Hello world I am kayla Oh, is that so. And yes – I am bi. “

All my life, I have had to choose. Are you black? Are you white Which bubble to fill on the set? I always filled in the “other” because nothing applied to me. Tonight, I choose to end up choosing. Hello world I am kayla Oh, is that so. And yes – I am bi. 4 – Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) March 4, 2021

Kayla (real name Baker) joined WWE in 2016. He was given Braxton as Ring’s name and NXT was signed as a host and ring announcer. While he appeared in several WWE PPVs including SummerSlam in 2017, he did not permanently join the main roster until 2019.

Due to her amazing personality, Kayla has followed a loyal fan following, many of whom along with her peers congratulated her on the announcement.

Click Here For more wrestling news