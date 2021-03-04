LATEST

WWE Interviewer Kayla Braxton Raises the Tech Bisexual | sport

Posted on
Loading...

WWE interviewer Kayla Braxton appeared to the world as a bisexual. She made the announcement the night before on her social media.

WWE backstage interviewer and Talking Smack co-host Kayla Braxton took to Twitter to unleash her sexuality. Discussing her identity on social media platforms, she revealed that she always felt that the options presented were not applicable to her.

Read also: Cody Rhodes responded to the WWE NXT move on Tuesday night

The tweet originally suggested that she is heading towards her race. Kayla reveals a moment from her time at school, revealing that she was now ready to choose. He then announced a surprise for his fans and the whole world.

WWE interviewer Kayla Braxton surfaced as bisexual

“My whole life, I have had to choose. Are you black? Are you white Which bubble to fill on the set? I always filled in the “other” because nothing applied to me. Tonight, I choose to end up choosing. Hello world I am kayla Oh, is that so. And yes – I am bi. “

Kayla (real name Baker) joined WWE in 2016. He was given Braxton as Ring’s name and NXT was signed as a host and ring announcer. While he appeared in several WWE PPVs including SummerSlam in 2017, he did not permanently join the main roster until 2019.

Due to her amazing personality, Kayla has followed a loyal fan following, many of whom along with her peers congratulated her on the announcement.

Click Here For more wrestling news

Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
927
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
853
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
746
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
718
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
703
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
683
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });