WWE legend Triple H announces his retirement from wrestling, as sporting world pay tribute to superstar

WWE legend Triple H has announced his retirement from wrestling.

The 52-year-old, real name Paul Levesque, is widely regarded as one of the greatest wrestlers of all time.

getty Triple H is one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history

In September last year, ‘The Game’ suffered a cardiac arrest, which led to heart surgery, forcing him to call it a day.

Smith confirmed on ESPN’s First Take, “As far as in-ring, which I get a lot of, I’m done.”

“I’ll never wrestle again. First, I have a defibrillator in my chest, and it’s never a good idea for me to zap on live TV.”

Levesque is a five-time World Heavyweight Champion, a five-time WWE Intercontinental…