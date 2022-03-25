WWE Legend Triple H Announces His Retirement

WWE legend Triple H has announced his retirement from in-ring wrestling.

Smith on ESPN’s First Take, and shared in a tweet from the official WWE account (below), Triple H said that his time in the ring was up.

The 14-time world champion teased his retirement today Twitter Khata, saying that he will give an update about his health and future in the interview.

He told Smith: “As far as the in-ring goes, that’s what I get [asked] A lot, I’ve done it. I will never wrestle again. First of all I have a defibrillator in my chest; Maybe it’s not a good idea for me to be Zapped on live TV.”

