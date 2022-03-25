WWE Legend Triple H Announces His Retirement

WWE legend Triple H has announced his retirement from in-ring wrestling.
Smith on ESPN’s First Take, and shared in a tweet from the official WWE account (below), Triple H said that his time in the ring was up.
The 14-time world champion teased his retirement today Twitter Khata, saying that he will give an update about his health and future in the interview.
Breaking: @tripleh announced his retirement from ring competition @espn @firsttech with @StephenSmith, pic.twitter.com/qnyw9NVtv4
— WWE (@WWE) 25 March 2022
He told Smith: “As far as the in-ring goes, that’s what I get [asked] A lot, I’ve done it. I will never wrestle again. First of all I have a defibrillator in my chest; Maybe it’s not a good idea for me to be Zapped on live TV.”
Triple H is…