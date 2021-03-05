WWE NXT Spoilers: What about the announcement of William Regal next week? | sport

LATEST

WWE NXT Spoilers: What about the announcement of William Regal next week?

WWE NXT Spoilers: What about William Regal’s announcement next week? The NXT General Manager promised to change the core of NXT’s Mahila Mandal.

Shayna Buszler and Nia Jax and defended their Women’s Tag Team Championship advertised in this week’s episode of WWE XXT. He took on Annugrel Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winners Dakota Kai and Racquel Gomezalez.

Read also: Curious case of WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship

It seemed that the women’s tag title would be occupied by the NXT team for the first time since its creation. However, a controversial finish ensured that titles remained with Jacques and Besler in the main roster. An extinct William Regal later appeared on the show promising a ground-breaking in the following week’s episode.

What will William Regal announce next week?

according to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE plans to launch its women’s tag team championship of NXT. According to the report, Regal’s big announcement for next week will give women at NXT their own tag titles.

The fact that she recently hosted and the first ever female Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic concludes that there is evidence that the Gold and Black brands have the depth to be their own titles. Considering the caliber of women he has at the moment, it will also give him something to do if he is not involved in the women’s championship fights.

