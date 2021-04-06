LATEST

WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver – Date, Time, Match Card, Live Stream & Broadcast Channel | The SportsRush

WWE NXT TakeOver Stand and Deliver

WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver – Date, Time, Match Card, Live Stream & Broadcast Channel. When & Where to Watch NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver.

The 34th NXT TakeOver is scheduled to take place this week. It will be a two night affair, the first TakeOver to do so. The pay per view will emanate from the Capitol Wrestling Center, hosted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

There are a total of 10 matches on the card with 5 matches each on both nights. Night one will be main evented by Io Shirai and Raquel Gonzalez for the NXT Women’s Championship. Finn Balor and Karrion Kross will close out Night two with an NXT Championship bout.

NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver Card:

Night 1 –
  • Pete Dunne vs. Kushida
  • Walter © vs. Thomas Ciampa – NXT United Kingdom Championship Match
  • Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott vs. Bronson Reed vs. Cameron Grimes vs. Dexter Lumis vs. LA Knight – Six-man Gauntlet Eliminator match to determine the #1 contender for the NXT North American Championship on Night 2
  • MSK (Wes Lee and Nash Carter) vs. Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake and Zack Gibson) vs. Legado Del Fantasma (Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde) – Triple threat tag team match for the vacant NXT Tag Team Championship
  • Io Shirai © vs. Raquel González (with Dakota Kai) – NXT Women’s Championship Match
Night 2 –
    • Ember Moon © and Shotzi Blackheart © vs. The Way (Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell) – NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match
    • Jordan Devlin (NXT Cruiserweight Champion) vs. Santos Escobar (Interim NXT Cruiserweight Champion) (with Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde) – Ladder match to determine the undisputed NXT Cruiserweight Champion
    • Johnny Gargano © vs. Gauntlet Eliminator winner – NXT North American Championship Match
    • Adam Cole vs. Kyle O’Reilly – Unsanctioned match
  • Finn Bálor © vs. Karrion Kross (with Scarlett) – NXT Championship Match

Where to Watch NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver?

Venue: NXT TakeOver: Stand and Deliver will take place at the Capitol Wrestling Center, hosted at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

Date: April 7 and 8, 2021 (US) April 8 and 9, 2021 (UK and India)

Time: 8PM IS (US) 1AM (UK) 6:30 AM IS (IND)

Night one will broadcast in the USA on the USA Network in the usual NXT Wednesday night timeslot. If you are in the UK you can watch it live on BT Sport.

Night two will air live and exclusivel on the WWE Network internationally. New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.

If you are in the US you can watch it live on the Peacock streaming platform.

