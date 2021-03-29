WWE Plans for Logan Paul at Wrestlemania 37 revealed | The SportsRush

WWE Plans for Logan Paul at Wrestlemania 37 revealed. The YouTube sensation is scheduled to appear on SmackDown next week.

Kevin Owens invited Sami Zayn as a guest on the Kevin Owens Show this week on SmackDown. The appearance set up their encounter at Wrestlemania.

It’s a “yes!”@SamiZayn and @FightOwensFight are set to collide at #WrestleMania! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/dMbon0oIeL — WWE (@WWE) March 27, 2021

It also helped establish Logan Paul involvement in their storyline leading up to the show of shows.

“He’s [@LoganPaul] is gonna be here next week!” – @SamiZayn to @FightOwensFight #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/cH1pkHCcFp — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) March 27, 2021

The YouTuber will likely be there to corraborate Zayn’s claim that there is a massive conspiracy against him in the WWE.

yeah i checked it out. you might be on to something 😯 https://t.co/RtKm0L5mo1 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) March 25, 2021

What plans do the WWE have for Logan Paul however, beyond next week’s show and will he be a part of Wrestlemania?

WWE Plans for Logan Paul at Wrestlemania 37 revealed

According to Dave Meltzer, the WWE intend to use Logan Paul in the ring. He wasn’t sure whether it was as a referree or an interference but he was definitely involved in the match. Speaking on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, he said:

“In that one, Logan Paul is going to be involved in the match. I don’t know if he’s a referee or what… but he’s definitely involved. The idea is that, Bad Bunny on Saturday and Logan Paul on Sunday, are your big celebrities.”

Zayn and Owens have faced each other several times in the past. They have never dissapointed before and fans can expect the same. Their previous encounters have generally seen Owens portrayed as the heel. This time he will be the face while Zayn plays the bad guy.

