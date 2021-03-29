WWE Plans for Logan Paul at Wrestlemania 37 revealed | The SportsRush

LATEST

WWE Plans for Logan Paul at Wrestlemania 37 revealed

WWE Plans for Logan Paul at Wrestlemania 37 revealed. The YouTube sensation is scheduled to appear on SmackDown next week.

Kevin Owens invited Sami Zayn as a guest on the Kevin Owens Show this week on SmackDown. The appearance set up their encounter at Wrestlemania.

It also helped establish Logan Paul involvement in their storyline leading up to the show of shows.

Also read: WWE planned to give Eric Bischoff a surprise induction into the Hall of Fame last year

The YouTuber will likely be there to corraborate Zayn’s claim that there is a massive conspiracy against him in the WWE.

What plans do the WWE have for Logan Paul however, beyond next week’s show and will he be a part of Wrestlemania?

According to Dave Meltzer, the WWE intend to use Logan Paul in the ring. He wasn’t sure whether it was as a referree or an interference but he was definitely involved in the match. Speaking on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, he said:

“In that one, Logan Paul is going to be involved in the match. I don’t know if he’s a referee or what… but he’s definitely involved. The idea is that, Bad Bunny on Saturday and Logan Paul on Sunday, are your big celebrities.”

Zayn and Owens have faced each other several times in the past. They have never dissapointed before and fans can expect the same. Their previous encounters have generally seen Owens portrayed as the heel. This time he will be the face while Zayn plays the bad guy.

