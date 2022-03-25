WWE star Triple H announces retirement from in-ring action after heart surgery

Triple H, one of the most celebrated professional wrestling stars of the past several decades, will never be performing in the ring again, he told Stephen A. on ESPN’s First Take on Friday. Told Smith.

The WWE legend, whose real name is Paul Levesque, passed away last September after battling viral pneumonia, he said, and there were moments when he wasn’t sure he’d make it. The 52-year-old Levesque made his WWE debut in 1995 and is a 14-time world champion.

“I will never wrestle again,” Levesque, who is also WWE’s executive vice president, said. “First of all, I have a defibrillator in my chest, which, you know, probably isn’t a good idea for me to zap on live TV.”

Levesque was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019 along with their late 1990s group D-Generation X. that’s a deal…