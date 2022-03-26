LATEST

WWE star Triple H will ‘never wrestle again,’ he says

,WTRF) – Wrestling legend Triple H has revealed that he is not planning to enter the ring ever again.

In an emotional interview with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, Triple H confirmed that he is retiring from in-ring activity after suffering a cardiac incident last year.

“There are moments where, when [the doctors are] Laying you out for stuff, and you think, ‘Is this the point? Do you wake up with this?’ It’s hard to swallow,” said Triple H, choke on.

The wrestler, whose real name is Paul Michael Levesque, told Smith that he previously contracted viral pneumonia and began coughing up blood, prompting him to seek medical attention. Doctors found fluid around his lungs and heart and informed him that he was experiencing heart failure and needed to go to an emergency…

