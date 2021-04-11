WWE Streams Reddit: Where to watch WrestleMania 37 live free – Film Daily

WWE Reddit streams: In the past Reddit has proven to be a convenient platform to stream WWE Pay-Per-View events live. But now, with increased awareness and stern actions taken against piracy, does the free streaming platform still exist?

It is that time of year again when the WWE enthusiasts will feel their pulse rate go high. The designated first Pay-Per-View of the year WrestleMania 37 has arrived at the scene and excitement is apparently prevalent among the members of the WWE universe.

WWE WrestleMania 37 2021: Date and time America, TV channel, Live Streaming, IST. The WWE WrestleMania 37 live stream brings the return of fans for the grandest stage of them all.

Date: Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11

Location: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, Florida

Start time: 8 p.m. ET (kickoff show: 7 p.m.)

Watch live: Peacock

WrestleMania 37, the WWE’s 37th premier pay-per-view event, is starting tonight. This annual two-day pro wrestling extravaganza starts at 8 p.m. ET this evening with the main event — a triple threat match featuring Roman Reigns, Edge, and Daniel Bryan — coming tomorrow at the same time. If you’re looking for a way to watch WrestleMania 37 online, you’re in luck, because you can sign up for Peacock now and stream it all live (or watch the replay at your leisure later). Then, read on to find out what you can expect from this weekend’s wrestling action and what you get with Peacock.

How to Watch the WrestleMania 37 Live Stream Online in the U.S.

Until recently, pro wrestling (and sports in general) has been slow to catch up with traditional entertainment in joining the online streaming revolution. Yet with more and more people cutting the cord and replacing cable and satellite services with streaming apps, it was only a matter of time before wrestling fans would be able to do the same. Now, with Peacock — NBC’s new premium streaming platform — you can watch WrestleMania 37 live online along with a many shows like The Office, sports including Premier League Soccer, news, and more. Peacock Premium is the exclusive streaming outlet for the WWE Network and costs just $5 per month, but for a limited time, you can enjoy your first four months for just $10 (50% off).

2021 WWE WrestleMania 37 card

Night 1 — Saturday, April 10

SmackDown Women’s Championship — Sasha Banks (c) vs. Bianca Belair

WWE Championship — Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Drew McIntyre

Bad Bunny & Damian Priest vs. The Miz & John Morrison

Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins

Raw Tag Team Championship — The New Day (c) vs. AJ Styles & Omos

Shane McMahon vs. Braun Strowman (Steel Cage Match)

Naomi & Lana vs. Mandy Rose & Dana Brooke vs. Natalya & Tamina vs. The Riott Squad (Tag Team Turmoil)

Night 2 — Sunday, April 11

Universal Championship — Roman Reigns (c) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan

Raw Women’s Championship — Asuka (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

“The Fiend” Bray Wyatt vs. Randy Orton

Intercontinental Championship — Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews

United States Championship — Riddle (c) vs. Sheamus

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (w/ Logan Paul)

Women’s Tag Team Championship — Nia Jax & Shayna Baszler (c) vs. TBD

You can stream WrestleMania 37 live on Peacock, NBC’s new streaming platform. Peacock and the WWE recently inked a deal that gives NBC the exclusive streaming rights for all of its matches. This includes pay-per-view events like WrestleMania 37 for no additional charge.

The agreement between the WWE and NBC is significant because it also includes access to the WWE’s archive of previous productions. That means you can watch every previous WrestleManias in the lead up to this weekend’s event, or catch up on any WWE matches you missed earlier this season. You’ll also be able to re-watch your favorite moments from WrestleMania 37 after the event is over.

Why Did They Ban Reddit WWE Streams?

In order to take a stand against the global piracy artists and protect the service of official broadcasters, Reddit eradicated every other source that promised to deliver free action.

Reddit’s Stance on Copyright infringement:

Our policy is to close the accounts of users, in appropriate circumstances, who have repeatedly been charged with copyright infringement. Sometimes a repeat infringement problem is limited to one user and we close just that user’s account. Other times, the problem pervades a whole subreddit community and we close the subreddit.

For those who don’t know, free streams are illegal and those who provide such service deceives the mass on the pretext of rendering uninterrupted supply. Ever wondered what they get in return?

How to Stream WrestleMania 37 Live Online Free

Current Peacock Premium subscribers can watch WrestleMania 37 online free as part of their subscription.

If you’re not using the service, NBC offers a 7-day free trial for new Peacock subscribers. If you sign up now, you’ll be able to watch WrestleMania 37 free on all of your devices without spending a dime. You’ll also be able to stream thousands of TV show episodes and movies.

Grab the Peacock free trial for WrestleMania now and get instant access to this weekend’s big event. You can cancel at any time.