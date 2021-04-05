WWE Superstars available on Cameo through partnership for WrestleMania 37 | The SportsRush

WWE Superstars available on Cameo through partnership for WrestleMania 37. Vince McMahon infamously issued a ban on third party apps last year.

WWE’s edict banning its talent from associating with third party apps created a storm in the wrestling world last year. Talent were forbidden from indulging in sites such as Twitter and Cameo, significantly cutting their earning potential in the process.

It seems that the talent will be allowed to be on Cameo as the WWE nears Wrestlemania. WWE and Cameo have entered a partnership that will allow fans to purchase personalised videos of their favourite WWE Superstars. As of now the list includes 27 names.

RAW

Alexa Bliss

Bray Wyatt

Randy Orton

Bobby Lashley

Drew McIntyre

Rhea Ripley

Asuka

John Morrison

The Miz

AJ Styles

Shane McMahon

Braun Strowman

Kofi Kingston

Xavier Woods

Sheamus

Riddle

Damien Priest

Omos

SmackDown

Seth Rollins

Apollo Crews

Bianca Belair

Cesaro

Big E

Daniel Bryan

Sami Zayn

Kevin Owens

Paul Heyman

According to previous reports, the talent would have to fork out their earnings to WWE who would then hand over a percentage to them; which would come out of their downside guarantee. Which essentially meant that the WWE superstars would have been working on these videos on their own time for nothing in return.

It is unknown what the compensation agreement is for the current setup. Hopefully the wrestlers willl have better returns and gains this time than what was previously reported.

