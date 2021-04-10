WWE Wrestlemania 2021: Date, Time, Match Card, Live Stream & Broadcast Channel | The SportsRush

WWE Wrestlemania 2021: Date, Time, Match Card, Live Stream & Broadcast Channel. When & Where to Watch WWE Wrestlemania 37?
Wrestlemania is finally here. The 37th edition of the supercard will take place over the weekend. The two night affair will feature 14 matches spread over two nights of 7 fights each. There will be eight championships defended at the pay per view with the SmackDown Women’s Championship and the Universal Championship matches closing out night one and two respectively.
Apart from the title matches, the event will also have celebrity appearances from Bad Bunny and Logan Paul. While Bad Bunny will be a participant in a tag team match alongside Damien Priest against The Miz and John Morrison, Logan Paul will accompany Sami Zayn in his match against real life best friend Kevin Owens.
WWE Wrestlemania 2021 Card:
Night 1
-
- Bobby Lashley © (with MVP) vs. Drew McIntyre – WWE Championship Match
- Bad Bunny and Damian Priest vs. The Miz and John Morrison
- The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) © vs. AJ Styles and Omos – WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Match
- Braun Strowman vs. Shane McMahon – Steel Cage match
- Cesaro vs. Seth Rollins
- Lana and Naomi vs. Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose vs. The Riott Squad (Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott) vs. Natalya and Tamina vs. Billie Kay and Carmella – Tag Team Turmoil match (Winners receive a WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship match on Night 2)
- Sasha Banks © vs. Bianca Belair – WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship Match
Night 2
-
- Asuka © vs. Rhea Ripley – WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match
- The Fiend (with Alexa Bliss) vs. Randy Orton
- Big E © vs. Apollo Crews – Nigerian Drum Fight for the WWE Intercontinental Championship
- Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn (with Logan Paul)
- Riddle © vs. Sheamus – WWE United States Championship Match
- Nia Jax © and Shayna Baszler © (with Reginald) vs. Tag Team Turmoil winners – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship
- Roman Reigns © (with Paul Heyman) vs. Edge vs. Daniel Bryan – Triple Threat match for the WWE Universal Championship
When & Where to Watch Wrestlemania 37?
Venue: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida.
Date: April 10 and 11, 2021 (US) April 11 and 12, 2021 (UK, India)
Time: 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT (US), 1 a.m. (UK) 5:30 a.m. (India)
The Kick-off show will take place an hour before the scheduled start of the main show.
You can watch Wrestlemania 37 on the WWE Network. New customers can sign up for a one-month free trial which can be cancelled at any time.
If you are in the US, WrestleMania 37 is available exclusively on NBC’s new subscription streaming platform, Peacock Premium. A regular subscription for Peacock Premium starts at $4.99 a month or $49.99 a year, and the ad-free version (Peacock Premium Plus) runs $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year.
Peacock also offers a free seven-day trial for either Peacock Premium or Peacock Premium Plus, so anyone who hasn’t subscribed for the streaming platform can use the free trial to watch WrestleMania 37 this weekend. If you do not have a Peacock subscription, you can also contact your local cable provider and pay a separate fee to watch.
If you are in the UK and are without a WWE network subscription you can buy Wrestlemania 37 on pay-per-view via BT Sport Box Office 2.
Viewers in India can watch it live and exclusive on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels. OTT platform SonyLIV app as well as Jio TV and Airtel TV will also broadcast the pay per view.
