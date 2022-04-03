WWE WrestleMania 38: Cody Rhodes defeats Seth Rollins in a shocking return; Bianca Belair beats Becky Lynch to win Raw Women’s Championship | Other Sports News

Former AEW star Cody Rhodes made a shocking return to WWE as Seth Rollins’ mystery opponent in WrestleMania 38 after Vince McMahon gave his word to Rollins for a WrestleMania match with an opponent of McMahon’s choice.

Following an impressive pyro display, Rhodes used his AEW theme music, entrance (trap door and all), and even his AEW ring gear.

Fans were delighted with Rhodes’ return and they gave him an overwhelmingly warm welcome, popping huge for his music and showering him with “Cody” chants throughout the match. Fans erupted into a loud standing ovation prior to the match even beginning.