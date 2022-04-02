WWE Wrestlemania 38: Confirmed matches so far and venue to timings, all you need to know | Other Sports News

The 38th edition of WWE WrestleMania has got fans hooked with its star-studded match-cards.

The biggest and oldest event of WWE will see the Head of the Table – Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar in the main event with their ‘Winner Takes All’ match, by putting their Universal Championship and WWE Championship respectively at stake.

The marquee event will see the much-awaited comeback of ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin appearing on the Kevin Owens show.

‘The baddest woman on the planet’- Ronda Rousey will challenge…