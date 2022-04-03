WWE WrestleMania 38 from Texas: Day 1 recap | sports total

Fights corresponding to Day 1, on Saturday, April 02 WrestleMania 38 Desde l’AT&T Stadium in D. Arlington, Texas. la WWE Presents its most important event of the year with several fights, some of the most anticipated of which are between Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

Charlotte Flair arrived with the goal of retaining her title and was able to defeat Ronda Rousey in a live match. In other highly anticipated fights, Cody Rhodes surprised and defeated Seth Rollins.

Day 2 will bring more matches, the most anticipated between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns, who have had a remarkable rivalry in recent years.

One of the most interesting matches…