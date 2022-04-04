WWE WrestleMania 38 Kickoff

This Sunday evening is WrestleMania 38, the second part of the event. And kickoff will launch at midnight in the evening.

No matches have yet been announced for this kickoff, but as always we’ll find a panel of WWE celebrities and superstars reviewing the event card: Kevin Patrick, Kayla Braxton, JBL, Pete Rosenberg, Booker T and Some guests will be there.

We’ll also find interviews, promos and behind-the-scenes segments to hy up the show in the final minutes before launch.

See you on the night of Sunday April 3rd through Monday April 4th to follow WrestleMania 38 Kickoff LIVE!