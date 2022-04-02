WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 1: Preview, Predictions for all matches

the spectacle of WrestleMania This weekend will feature the 38th edition of WWE’s marquee event in its entirety.

The Cowboys’ home will host AT&T Stadium WrestleMania 38 This Saturday and Sunday. This is the third year in a row that WrestleMania has been a two-night event.

With most of the cards built around big returns and celebrity involvement, there’s no doubt that WrestleMania 38 Will deliver the type of title making”WrestleMania moment” which the show is known for. WrestleMania Has been a pop culture extravaganza since its inception, but it’s important that it has the substance to go along with the over-the-top pageant. While construction for Undercard has been inconsistent, the main event here matches WrestleMania 38 feel worthy…