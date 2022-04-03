WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 1 Results

WWE presented its Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 on April 2, 2022 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

– The WrestleMania 38 Night 1 pre-show begins with Kayla Braxton welcoming us along with her panel of Booker T, JBL, Peter Rosenberg and Kevin Patrick. The panel discusses the matches and we watch the promo video.

– Behind the scenes Maria Menounos with Seth Rollins. Rollins says it’s all about fashion and style. Tonight is WrestleMania. Maria asks him for his comments on his potential rival for tonight. Rollins says the world is shocked. Will we have a legend from the past? Like Stone Cold, Hall of Famers like Booker T or Hulk Hogan. Maybe someone from NXT is watching Vince? Like Braun Brecker or Carmelo Hayes. And why not get Vince in the ring for an evening. The only thing he knows is whoever his opponent is, this is his moment, his WrestleMania, because he…