WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 2: Preview, Predictions for all matches

What WWE Is Billing As “The Greatest” WrestleMania The match in history will be titled “Brock Lesnar vs Roman Reigns Night 2” WrestleMania 38 on Sunday.

To give any match that level of hype is exaggerated, the stakes for Lesnar vs. Reigns are so high that it doesn’t even come across as an exaggeration. These are two of WWE’s biggest stars who are currently facing each other in a winner-take-all match to unify the WWE Championship and Universal Championship.

This will be the third time that the Lesnar vs Reigns match has been in the limelight WrestleMania, Both were face-to-face in earlier main events WrestleMania 31 2015 and in WrestleMania 34 In ’18. But the versions of Lesnar and Reigns that we are getting this year are totally different than before. As…