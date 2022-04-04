WWE WrestleMania 38 Night 2 Results

WWE presented its Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 on April 2, 2022 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Find the results of Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 at this link.

– The WrestleMania 38 Night 2 Pre-Show begins with a panel of Kayla Braxton, Peter Rosenberg, Kevin Patrick, Booker T and Jerry Lawler welcoming us in.

– Behind the scenes, we find Paul Heyman for an interview. He is asked for his comments on the fact that he is nervous. Heyman asks if this is his best question. He is very nervous, he is not feeling well. Tonight will mark the end of their friendship and career that lasted 20 years. An NCAA Champion, UFC Champion, WWE Champion, Universal Champion. The loss of friendship and Lesnar’s career. He’s been there before, it’s the deja vu of WrestleMania 30. He credited Brock Lesnar for the Undertaker streak, but he knew it was the beginning of the end for Deadman.