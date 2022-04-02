WWE WrestleMania 38 Night A Live Blog, Updates, Results, Matches, Cards, Start Time in Australia, How to Watch, Order, Review, Star Rating

The biggest pro wrestling show of the year is here, as WWE hosts one of its two-part WrestleMania 38 nights.

Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair are set to face off in the final, while in the main event, Kevin Owens will welcome ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin to a version of ‘The Keo Show’.

But it is not clear what it means – a match? A physical confrontation? Something big has to happen for WrestleMania to be worth capping.

Scroll down for the live updates from WWE WrestleMania 38 and review every match.

WrestleMania 38 Night One Card

