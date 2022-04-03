WWE WrestleMania 38 Night One: Bianca Belair Vs. Becky Lynch (Raw Women’s Title Match)

Raw Women’s Title Match: Bianca Belair vs Becky Lynch

We go back to the ring and a video starts playing on the big screen, as Tommaso Ciampa did today in Stand and Deliver. A white SUV comes onto the stage and the driver exits, then lets out Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Lynch stops and fire and smoke fill the stage. Lynch stepped into the ring with her new look and fans cheered for her. Lynch now waits in the ring as a full marching band arrives for Bianca Belair’s entrance. The announcers say it’s the Texas Southern University Marching Band. Belair appears and his gear is inspired by the leader of a marching band. Belair twirls her hair and rushes to the ring when she sees Lynch. They go face to face in the ring and we get to the formal ring…