WWE WrestleMania 38 Results

WWE WrestleMania 38 Sunday

AT&T Stadium, Dallas, Texas

Sunday 03 April 2022

On stage, singer Jesse James Decker performs the anthem of the United States. A brief synopsis of the first night of WrestleMania is aired, followed by a special introduction to actor Mark Wahlberg.

Triple H’s theme begins and the King of Kings enters the ring. He makes a long entrance, much to the delight of fans who didn’t expect to see him tonight. He holds his wrestling shoes in his hand, which he holds in front of him in the ring.

Microphone in hand, he says he wanted to be there to say “thank you” and open the show in the best way possible: “Welcome to WrestleMania!”. Triple H puts the microphone next to his shoe and leaves the ring. Before joining the course, he takes his friends and family in his arms, who are present in public.

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro make their way to the ring, followed by their…