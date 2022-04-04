Complete WWE WrestleMania 38 results, part two. WWE

This Sunday evening, still live from Dallas, Texas, is the second part of WWE WrestleMania 38.

For this second evening, the title of Universal Champion and WWE Champion is at stake in the main event between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar. We’ll also find Edge pitting AJ Styles in the rest of the poster.

The Tag Team Titles will be on the line between RK-Bro, Alpha Academy and Street Profits, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles will be defended by Carmella and Queen Zelina against Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley, Natalya and Shayna Baszler and Naomi. and Sasha Banks.

