WWE WrestleMania 38 results: “Stone Cold” Steve Austin won the final match; Ronda Rousey loses and Cody Rhodes returns

The match started on a slow note, but the strain in his legs in the last ten minutes went down considerably.

It was tough, as both men were battered and injured. Rhodes hit two crosses and was headed for a third when he let Rollins fall on the mat.

He let Rollins rise and hit the final sequence of his father, the late Dusty Rhodes, in a series of popping jabs, swinging his arms, and delivering a bionic elbow. Then, Rhodes delivers another cross Rhodes for the pin to a huge backlash from the crowd.

Another great story told. You can see how much Rhodes and Rollins wanted to put on a show, and they did exactly that. There couldn’t have been a better way for Rhodes to return to WrestleMania.