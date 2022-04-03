WWE WrestleMania 38 Results

WWE WrestleMania 38 Saturday

AT&T Stadium, Dallas, Texas

Saturday 02 April 2022

American singer Brantley Gilbert is on stage to sing the national anthem of the United States, which ends with Pyros. Later, a special WrestleMania introduction featuring actor Mark Wahlberg airs. Comments Michael Cole welcomes us to WrestleMania and the cheerleaders take the stage to dance to the event’s official music.

Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura enter the ring for the first match of the evening. They are joined by SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos and the match may begin.

Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match

The Usos (C) War Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Booges

by falling

During the game, Rick Boogs injured his knee and was unable to continue the match, giving The Usos a significant advantage. This eventually leads them to perform 1D on Nakamura…