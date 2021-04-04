LATEST

WWE’s complete list of banned words and terms leaked | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
WWE’s complete list of banned words and terms leaked

WWE’s complete list of banned words and terms leaked. The company have a strict policy of what words are unacceptable on their show.

It has been known for long that Vince McMahon likes to run a tight ship in WWE. Apart from the storyline and results, this also includes the verbiage used on the show. There are certain words and phrases that are a complete no-no and are not to be used under any circumstances.

Also read: Stone Cold Steve Austin reveals what Vince McMahon told him about wrestling companies he put under

According to Fightful select, the promotion instructed their promotional partners not to mention rumors or speculations ahead of Wrestlemania 36 last year. They also issued several guidelines regarding how they wanted the event booked in addition to a list of words banned from their shows.

Contents hide
1 WWE’s complete list of banned words and terms leaked
1.1 Here are the terms banned by the WWE

WWE’s complete list of banned words and terms leaked

Some of the words in the list are rather straightforward and are plain to see why they would not want them on their show for obvious reasons such as murder or kayfabe, There are some that are encouraging such as Diva but some nonsensical like Wrestling/wrestlers.

Here are the terms banned by the WWE
  • Blood
  • Choke
  • Belt
  • Strap
  • Diva
  • Head shot
  • Trauma
  • Kayfabe
  • Mofos
  • House show
  • DQ
  • The Anti-Diva
  • Spinal injuries
  • Victim
  • Violence/violent
  • Wrestling/wrestlers
  • WWF
  • Wifebeater
  • Curb Stomp
  • Needs a push
  • To be over
  • Babyface
  • Heel
  • Two jobs
  • Card
  • Strangle
  • Kill
  • Murder

With Wrestemania 37 around the corner, it can be expected that the WWE have sent similar instructions to their partners ahead of the event, The Show of Shows will take place on April 10 and 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Click here for  more Wrestling News

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
645
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
636
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
627
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
613
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
599
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
589
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
579
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
521
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
500
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
492
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top