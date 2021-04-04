WWE’s complete list of banned words and terms leaked | The SportsRush

WWE’s complete list of banned words and terms leaked. The company have a strict policy of what words are unacceptable on their show.

It has been known for long that Vince McMahon likes to run a tight ship in WWE. Apart from the storyline and results, this also includes the verbiage used on the show. There are certain words and phrases that are a complete no-no and are not to be used under any circumstances.

According to Fightful select, the promotion instructed their promotional partners not to mention rumors or speculations ahead of Wrestlemania 36 last year. They also issued several guidelines regarding how they wanted the event booked in addition to a list of words banned from their shows.

Some of the words in the list are rather straightforward and are plain to see why they would not want them on their show for obvious reasons such as murder or kayfabe, There are some that are encouraging such as Diva but some nonsensical like Wrestling/wrestlers.

Here are the terms banned by the WWE

Blood

Choke

Belt

Strap

Diva

Head shot

Trauma

Kayfabe

Mofos

House show

DQ

The Anti-Diva

Spinal injuries

Victim

Violence/violent

Wrestling/wrestlers

WWF

Wifebeater

Curb Stomp

Needs a push

To be over

Babyface

Heel

Two jobs

Card

Strangle

Kill

Murder

With Wrestemania 37 around the corner, it can be expected that the WWE have sent similar instructions to their partners ahead of the event, The Show of Shows will take place on April 10 and 11 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

