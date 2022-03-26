WWE’s Triple H retires: HHH retires after cardiac event, viral pneumonia

WWE legend Triple H – real name Paul Levesque – announced on Friday that he will be retiring from in-ring competition after suffering health problems in recent years.

Running news: Spoke to Triple H ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith Describing his future in the ring on Friday, he said he feared a “cardiac event”, which meant he would not compete again.

“As for me, in-ring… I’m done,” he said. “I won’t — I’ll never wrestle again. First, I have a defibrillator in my chest, which isn’t a good idea for me to zap on live TV.”

description: Levesque opened up about his health issues for the first time since experiencing a cardiac event in September 2021.