Wyatt Hubert, EDGE, Kansas State – NFL Draft Player Profile | TMT

Bodily profile all the time takes on added significance in participant evaluations. Whereas this can be true, there’s all the time a spot for gamers who deliver effort on each play and go the additional mile the place others don’t. In fact, Kansas State edge rusher Wyatt Hubert doesn’t have the bodily upside of different NFL Draft prospects. However, his cussed success as a producer is certain to earn the affections of no less than one staff this spring.

Wyatt Hubert NFL Draft Profile

Place: Edge Rusher

College: Kansas State

Present Yr: Redshirt Junior

Peak: 6’2 7/8″

Weight: 258 kilos

Wingspan: 77″

Arm: 30″

Hand: 10 1/8″

Tony Pauline’s Wyatt Hubert Scouting Report

Positives: Fourth-year junior who began the previous three seasons and was a Senior Bowl participant in January. Exhausting-charging defensive front-seven participant who will get essentially the most from his means. Breaks down properly, shows good change-of-direction expertise, and the flexibility to instantly alter his angle of assault.

Possesses quite a lot of strikes along with his palms defending himself or getting off blocks. Fluid, offers great effort, and performs with a continuous motor. Not often off his toes, will get out laterally, and persistently chases the motion. Fires off the snap with an explosive first step out of a three-point stance and exhibits means dashing the passer standing over sort out.

Negatives: Lacks outright pursuit pace chasing the motion from the again aspect. Simply disrupted from performs by the preliminary block.

Evaluation: Hubert grades out extremely within the areas of hustle and competitiveness, however comes with common measurement and play pace. He’s small for defensive finish and gradual for stand-up linebacker, however his aggressive nature makes him price contemplating within the late rounds. Hubert tasks as a situational go rusher/particular groups participant on Sundays.

Wyatt Hubert Participant Profile

An excessive amount of of the work achieved by NFL Draft prospects goes unnoticed. To even be thought of within the NFL Draft is an honor, and it’s a precipice that takes numerous hours and limitless vitality to succeed in. Hubert is one other a kind of prospects who needed to work for all the pieces he has now.

Popping out of highschool, Hubert was an unathletic, uninspiring defensive finish prospect. He lacked the scale to pose a menace from a two-point stance however lacked the pace and burst to slip farther out. However, he was graciously given an opportunity to play Energy 5 soccer by the Kansas State Wildcats.

The lowly-rated three-star recruit accepted the supply and launched into the following step of his journey within the fall of 2017.

Wyatt Hubert’s profession as a Kansas State edge rusher

Hubert redshirted his true freshman marketing campaign with the Wildcats. It was an anticipated transfer for the undeveloped edge rusher. What wasn’t anticipated, nonetheless, was how shortly he would develop right into a starting-caliber participant the following yr.

In 2018, Hubert began seven of 12 video games performed as a redshirt freshman. Over that span, he logged 34 whole tackles, 4.5 sacks, 7.5 tackles for loss, an interception, and a go deflection. He was acknowledged as a freshman All-American, and issues solely picked up from there.

In 2019, the Kansas State edge rusher began all 12 video games. Hubert elevated his numbers throughout the board, incomes 7.0 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, and a pressured fumble. 2020 yielded equally productive outcomes for Hubert, who constructed on his 2019 marketing campaign, amassing 8.5 sacks, 13.0 tackles for loss, a deflection, and a couple of pressured fumbles.

Hubert earned first-team All-Massive 12 honors in each 2019 and 2020. In whole, over three seasons, he registered 20.0 sacks and 33.0 tackles for loss. The Kansas State edge defender declared for the 2021 NFL Draft after his redshirt junior marketing campaign. He additionally accepted an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl.

Senior Bowl Efficiency

Wyatt Hubert’s red-hot motor was on show on the Senior Bowl in January. Nevertheless, so too was his considerably decrease ceiling, in comparison with the opposite prospects current. Right here’s extra on Hubert’s Senior Bowl efficiency from TMT’s American Staff Follow Report.

“I’m an enormous fan of the motor Hubert brings to the desk. He has a ton of juice off the road, and he has some underrated energy to his recreation, which is much more spectacular whenever you consider his missing size. Having mentioned that, his size additionally restricted his means to win hand battles all through the week, and Hubert isn’t fairly a ok athlete to compensate. Hubert’s vitality prevented him from dropping too far within the ranks, but it surely’s clear he has a decrease ceiling than different defensive linemen.”

Wyatt Hubert’s most closely fits within the 2021 NFL Draft

Hubert actually beat the percentages in school. On the floor, he lacks the athleticism and size essential to be a dynamic go rush menace. However, he was in a position to fulfill that position with the Wildcats. As inspiring as that story is, there may be some doubt with regard to how his traits translate on the NFL stage.

Hubert’s athletic profile is resoundingly disappointing. His Relative Athletic Rating of 5.99 is first rate, boosted up by terrific agility scores. Nevertheless, Hubert lacks top-end explosiveness, and he’s additionally undersized. His 77-inch wingspan and 30-inch arms are each extraordinarily small measurements.

On the Senior Bowl, he was at a transparent drawback towards longer offensive tackles, and his decrease upside was seen in comparison with different edge rushers. Hubert’s motor is robust, however most of his profile suits the invoice of a borderline-draftable participant.

What’s Hubert’s finest position on the subsequent stage?

Regardless of Hubert’s limitations, his down-to-down urgency and energy could carry lots of weight later within the draft, the place many groups are trying to find high-character depth. Hubert’s missing size limits his means to be a secure contributor within the run recreation, however as a situational go rusher, Hubert may need some modest utility.

He doesn’t have a lot positional versatility, nonetheless. He weighed in at 265 kilos on the Senior Bowl, but when he’s any heavier, he’d probably lose no matter athleticism he has.

For groups just like the Buffalo Payments, Minnesota Vikings, and Cleveland Browns, who all want rotational depth on the sting, Hubert holds some worth in Spherical 7. And different groups may need Hubert on their board at that time. That mentioned, athleticism will bump Hubert down, and will probably be as much as late-round choice whether or not he’ll be chosen. From there, he’ll be tasked with beating the percentages as soon as once more.

