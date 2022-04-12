Wynonna Judd: All About the Country Musician’s Two Marriages – Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser

In a marriage that has now lasted a decade, couple Winona Judd and Michael Scott (Cactus) Moser are on a rollercoaster of a ride. The good thing is that they hold each other’s hands every time they fall and get up. Country music melody fame Winona Judd, who recently bagged 6 Grammy Awards in her duet ‘The Judds’ with her mother Naomi Judd, has found comfort and solace in her husband Cactus Moser.

Wynonna has had an adventure in life, from discovering that the truth behind her birth father has been carpeted her entire life, to transforming into a mother who must watch her daughter get arrested. Having suffered, falling into the pits of a food dependence addiction, and finally having an awkward relationship with his own sister, Judd has always found a way to rise through…