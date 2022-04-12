Wynonna Judd gets advice from Loretta Lynn ahead of the 2022 CMT Music Awards

Judds Were gearing up to take the stage at the 2022 CMT Music Awards for the first time in years when winona judo Got advice from one of the genre’s most celebrated artists, Loretta Lynn, Wynonna took to her social media channels on Monday afternoon (April 11) to share a “pre-show pep talk… was ready for a demonstration.

“Do you have any advice for me on TV tonight?” Wynonna asked Lynn over speakerphone. Lynn replied: “Yeah, keep your drawers on,” and, through laughter, Winona assured her: “Okay, I’ll try.”

lin later added to a tweet: “Okay, that’s good advice! I stand by it!”

Wynonna taking to the stage with her mother, Naomi JuddFeather…