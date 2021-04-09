X-Mania Free Fire ID Stats K/D Ratio Gameplay Duo Squad Youtube Channel Rank Earnings Income

Among many popular names in the Indian gaming industry, Hemant Vyas, who is also well-known as “X-Mania” (his in-game name), has been creating a big name in the community through his amazing content on YouTube. Today we are going to talking about this emerging streamer who is getting popular for his thrilling and entertaining battle royale videos. We will share details about X-Mania’s Free Fire ID, statistics, YouTube channel, monthly earnings, etc.

X-Mania’s Achievements & Statistics

Let’s begin talking about X-Mania’s Free Fire stats, starting with solo matches. The YouTuber has played 3025 matches in a solo game mode where he gained victories in 425 matches, which makes his total winning percent 14.04 in this mode. In addition to that, he has maintained a 3.28 K/D ratio in solo games. Talking about the squad games, the team X-Mania has played 9940 matches in this mode, in which he maintained a 22.90 percent winning rate. This well-known content creator has achieved 29498 kills in these matches and reserved a 3.85 K/D ratio. In his 2944 duo games, he has gained around a 17.45 percent win ratio along with a K/D ratio of 3.57.

When it comes to X-Mania’s ranked statistics, the popular streamer has taken part in total 38 solo matches in which he has been undefeated in a total of nine matches, and that earned him a 23.68 percent win rate with the K/D ratio of 5.14. He has played 253 squad matches, out of which this well-known streamer has won 56 games. This makes their 22.13 winning percentage along with the K/D ratio of 3.68. The content creator has taken part in 114 ranked duo matches in which he maintained 10.52 winning percent after getting victories in 12 out of these matches. He has a K/D ratio of 3.16 as well.

YouTube Channel, Earnings & Free Fire ID of X-Mania

The well-known Indian content creator has a YouTube channel where he posts Free Fire content which has been viewed by millions of viewers, including his 1.64 million subscribers. The Free Fire ID of X-Mania is 97762833. His first content was posted back in 2019 (July) and since then he has posted over 110 videos on his channel. The collective views on his YouTube channel are more than 93 million views.

The Social Blade website has revealed X-Mania’s approx. YouTube earnings. As per the site, Hemant has been earning around $2.3K to $36.3K on monthly basis. And his yearly income may fall between $27.2K and $435.8K.

Note: One must take note that these statistics are not fixed as it will change automatically as soon as the player joins new combat. So, these facts and numbers can change in no time.