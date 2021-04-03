X-Pac divulges unexpected change in WWE Hall of Fame ceremony | The SportsRush

X-Pac divulges unexpected change in WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. The two time Hall of Famer was inducted alongside the nWo as part of the class of 2020.

X-Pac was originally scheduled to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame last year. However, due to the pandemic, the event was postponed and will now take place along with the class of 2021. The two-time inductee revealed that there was a key change in the manner the event was conducted compared to previous years.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony was taped earlier this week and will air on Peacock and the WWE Network on April 6, 2021. Speaking on the debut episode of Pro Wrestling 4 Life with Sean “X-Pac” Waltman, he revealed that this year there were no inducters comparing the event to 2019 where there were none for the groups that went in.

“There were none. In 2019, I don’t think there were any then either. Jerry Lawler was out there hosting like you normally would, and then it would go to a video package. It was almost like the video package was the induction.”

The Hall of Fame ceremony this year is one of the most stacked in the promotion’s history. With two classes going in on the same night, this was a huge event.

The class of 2020 includes:

The New World Order (nWo), (“Hollywood” Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Sean Waltman), The Bella Twins (Brie Bella and Nikki Bella), John “Bradshaw” Layfield,The British Bulldog and Jushin “Thunder” Liger.

William Shatner was announced as an inductee into the Celebrity Wing of the Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2020 instead of 2021 because he was originally intended to be inducted in 2020.

Batista was also scheduled to be a part of this class but had to withdraw citing previous obligations.

The class of 2021 features:

Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Kane, The Great Khali and Rob Van Dam (RVD)

