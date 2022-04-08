Xavi: Barcelona “didn’t play well” in Europa League draw with Frankfurt

Barcelona manager Xavi was not pleased with his team’s performance in a 1-1 draw with Eintracht Frankfurt in the first leg of the Europa League quarter-finals.

The former Barcelona midfielder said his players should “criticize themselves” after “not playing a good game”.

Despite criticism of his team’s performance, Xavi also said: “We are satisfied with the result.”

The hosts took the lead early in the second half after a brilliant long-range shot from Ansar Knauf.

Ferran Torres formed a good pairing with Frankie de Jong before leveling in the 66th minute.

Barcelona had a chance to take advantage of it when Frankfurt went to 10 men with 12 minutes to play. Tuta was shown the second yellow card by English referee Michael Oliver.

However, the visitors were …