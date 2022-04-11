Xavi Hernandez says Barcelona is not dependent on Paedria

Xavi Hernandez says Barcelona are not dependent on Pedri after the youngster made another game-changing performance in Sunday’s thrilling 3-2 win over Levante.

Pedri, 19, scored the only goal in last week’s 1-0 win against Sevilla and came off the bench to score Barca’s second goal against Levante as they came from behind at the Ciudad de Valencia stadium.

“I wouldn’t say that,” Xavi told his post-game news conference whether Barca were suffering from “pedripendencia”, a term previously reserved for Lionel Messi.

"Look, he's an extraordinary player. Don't skimp on praising him. He's a player that excites me and he's a player who can make a difference. He's scored a great goal.