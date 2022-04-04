Xavi praises Barcelona leaders in La Liga title fight

Barcelona boss Xavi praised the ongoing leadership through his squad as they pulled off a late 1-0 La Liga win over Sevilla.

La Blagrana has moved up to second on the table this weekend as Pedri’s unbelievable late goal snatched away a crucial three points in Catalonia.

Magic from Pedri! I Sevilla defense abandoned scuffle as youngster spent his time before hitting Barca from the front pic.twitter.com/OfTA56YxI4 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) 3 April 2022

Xavi was pleased with the resolve of his players full-time at Camp Nou and the former La Rosa schemer said his league title chances were not over yet.

,We win against a direct opponent in a Tonight a ‘six-figure game’, as reported as a newspaper,

“We are at our best moment of the season…