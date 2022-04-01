Xavier wins thriller against Texas A&M, secures NIT title

In a game that had 17 major changes, Javier’s interim basketball coach Jonas Hayes couldn’t describe his feelings after the No. 2 Musketeers won a 73-72 down-to-the-wire victory in the final of the National Invitational Tournament.

“I’m at a loss for words,” Hayes told ESPN sideline reporter Myron Medcalf at the end of the game. “I can’t say enough about my people. That’s Javier basketball.”

After a brief exchange, Hayes was congratulated by his twin brother, Jarvis, and his mother, as both congratulated Hayes after winning the title at No. 1 Texas A&M. Hayes took over as interim coach after an anxious split with coach Travis Steele during the tournament.

The Musketeers lead by eight points…