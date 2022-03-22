LATEST

Xbox and the FFF (French Football Federation): An event is being prepared at the Stade de France

Game News Xbox and the FFF (French Football Federation): An event is being prepared at the Stade de France

A few months ago, the Xbox brand approached the world of football to make a first partnership. Today, the Microsoft firm returns to the front of the stage to announce a new amazing collaboration.

A meeting at the Stade de France

On March 22, Xbox comes to surprise players by announcing on its Twitter account the arrival of a brand new partnership. As you can see by looking at the tweet below, the manufacturer has partnered with the FFF, the French Football Federation, to set up “beautiful initiatives”.

Even if these “initiatives” still remain very mysterious today, know that we will know more quickly, since the two collaborators are already giving us an appointment. In effect, an event will take place this Thursday March 24 at 8:30 p.m. French time at the Stade de France, just that. During this event, the two contributors will announce live the benefits of their partnerships.

Xbox is not at its first kickoff

Note that this is not the first time that the Xbox brand has approached the world of football. During the summer of 2021, Microsoft’s gaming dimension completed a multi-year partnership with the Football Association (FA), England’s national team and its teams comprising the men’s team Three Lions, the women’s team Lionesses and the eLions eSports team.

The objective of this agreement between Xbox and the Football Association is to highlight Microsoft’s “Play Everywhere” philosophy while allowing both parties to raise awareness of accessibility, inclusion and security in the game, but also “to bring more value to English football teams and fuel the dreams of players and fans around the world”.

We therefore imagine that this partnership between Xbox and the FFF will once again allow the Xbox brand to focus on many innovative themes. To find out more, see you this Thursday, March 24.

