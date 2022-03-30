Xiaomi 12 Pro review: Xiaomi finally enters the Pro league

Last year’s Xiaomi Mi 11 was a wonderfully well-rated attack on established flagship royalty, taking the Samsung Galaxy S21 and iPhone 12 spec-for-spec, as well as undercutting both on price.

That’s why it’s a bit surprising to see the company change that for 2022 – and I don’t mean to just drop ‘Mi’ from the title. Where the Xiaomi 12 kicks things off last year’s Best Buy award winner, the Xiaomi 12 Pro goes big on specs and price.

Xiaomi 12 Pro review: What you need to know

The Xiaomi 12 Pro is a premium-priced flagship phone that stands toe-to-toe with the rest of this year’s big hitters.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, featuring an attractive round triple 50MP camera system and a vibrant…