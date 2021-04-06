Xiaomi Announces Mi Fan Festival 2021: Offers, Availability And More – Times Of India – Tech Kashif

Mi Fan Festival 2021: Online deals

Mi Fan Festival 2021: Offline deals

Date Channel Offer Time Description 6th April – 17th May Mi Homes 10K vouchers for every customer As per showroom timings Every customer purchasing products from Mi Homes will get a gift voucher worth over Rs 10,000 from brands like Cultfit, MakeMyTrip, Zoomcar, The Man Company, Lenskart, Tokn, and Magicpin, among others 6th April – 17th May Mi Homes 100% cashback for one lucky customer N/A One lucky Mi Home customer will stand a chance to avail 100% cashback on the entire purchase, every day. 8th – 13th April Mi.com Re.1 Flash Sale 4PM Available on devices including Mi 10i, Mi TV 4A 32 Horizon Edition, Redmi 9 Power, Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones, Mi Beard Trimmer1C and more 8th – 13th April Mi.com Bonanza Deals 24×7 Up to Rs 12,000 off on products across categories such as smartphones, laptops, audio devices, etc. Offers available on ICICI debit & credit card, Axis bank debit & credit cards, & HDFC credit cards 8th – 13th April Mi.com Smart Deals 24×7 Up to Rs 4,499 off on products like Mi Air Purifier 3 and other smart home products. 8th – 13th April Mi.com Crazy Deals 10AM Rs 13,000 off on Mi Notebook Horizon 14, Rs 13,000 off on Mi 10T Pro, Rs 8000 off on Redmi Note 9, Rs 4000 off on Mi TV 4A 108 cm (43) Horizon Edition, Rs 1,100 off on Redmi Earbuds S 8th – 13th April Mi.com Pick N Choose 8PM – 12AM Mi Fans will be able to create a bundle of 3 products and get deals

Xiaomi has announced Mi Fan Festival 2021 in India. As part of the sale, the Chinese consumer electronics giant has announced deals and discounts across products.The Mi Fan Festival 2021 starts on April 8 online and will go on for six days. However, across Mi Home stores, the Mi Fan Festival 2021 starts today for 40 days.During the six-day sale on Mi.com, consumers will be able to buy products like Mi 10i, Mi TV 4A 32 Horizon Edition, Redmi 9 Power and more at discounts.The Mi 10T Pro smartphone that was launched at Rs 35,999 will also be available at an additional discount of Rs 13,000. Some of the other offers include up to Rs 13,000 discounts on products such as Mi Notebook 14 Horizon Edition, Redmi Note 9.All customers purchasing products from Mi Homes will get a gift voucher worth over Rs 10,000 from brands like Cultfit, MakeMyTrip, Zoomcar, The Man Company, among others.Here’s a look at the offers available during Mi Fan Festival