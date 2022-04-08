Xiaomi lands in Argentina: where it opened its first store in the country

Xiaomi opens its first official store in Argentina, Represents the official landing of the popular Chinese technology company which is one of the most important in the market today—especially in the mobile phone sector— ,

He left Argentina and created a community to help everyone emigrate: how to get involved



This is a place located on the third floor of abasto shopping where can you watch Get a first look at the company’s latest releases, from its latest cell phones to electric skateboards and even smart vacuum cleaners ,

There are endless products in the Xiaomi catalog.

,We have landed in the country with the aim of bringing all Xiaomi products so that they can be enjoyed from the first moment“, declares han songcountry Manager…