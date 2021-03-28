Xiaomi Mi 11 Launch Tomorrow With 12GB Ram Price In India Features, Specifications Images

The most prominent company named Xiaomi is all set to launch its new smartphone named Mi 11 Youth Edition, Mi 11 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi Band 6, and a new Mi Mix. The company also revealed that the new spec that they introduce in all the smartphone is silicon-oxygen anode battery. Also, the company clearly said that the battery of the Mi 11 Ultra will be super fast and charge in a very short time. Everyone knows that the company has a very genuine reputation across the globe and also the smartphones loved by millions of people. Now, the company again hitting the peak of success by introducing another smartphone in the market.

The brand new Si-O2 technology will help to make mobile phones thinner and charge faster. The specifications of the smartphone will be extremely awesome because the makers trying to introduce another smartphone. The company also designed a new cooling system to always keep the smartphone cool in any situation. The motive to implement the new cooling system is to improve the thermal connectivity of the system by 100%. Apart from this, Mi 11 Ultra also has a vacuum chamber that helps to dissipate heat. The smartphone will be coming with many amazing and loving specifications that totally astonish all smartphone lovers.

If we talk about some main specifications then the smartphone will be coming with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888. The other specifications of the smartphone have not been revealed any information. The smartphone will be launching with many colors such as Truffle Black, Citrus Yellow, and Mint Green colors. So, if you want to get more color options on your smartphone then you will get many options to get your favourite color on the smartphone. So, it is cleared that the company is all set to boost the engagement of people to purchase the new smartphone.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix is all set to increase the competition across the global market. All the smartphones of the company got a very huge success across the market and give a very genuine experience to the users. Now, the company again hitting the market by introducing another smartphone and ready to increase the level of interest among users. The details and launch date of the model have not been revealed yet but very soon the company will be giving all the information. Stay connected with us to know more about the smartphone.