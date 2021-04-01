Xiaomi Mi Laptop Pro 14, Mi Laptop Pro 15 launched in China – Times of India » todayssnews

Xiaomi has launched Mi Laptop Pro series in its home country China. The series was launched at the Xiaomi Mega Launch event where the company launched Mii Mix Fold — its first commercially available foldable smartphone.
The series includes two laptops — Xiaomi Mi Laptop Pro 14 and Mi Laptop Pro 15. Here is a look at them in detail:
Mi Laptop Pro 14: Available at CNY 4,699 onwards (Rs 52,400 approximately)
This Xiaomi laptop offers a 14-inch OLED display of 2.5K resolution (2560×1600p resolution) and 120Hz refresh rate. It offers a 178-degree wide viewing angle support and 4.3mm narrow frame.
It comes in two models — 11th generation Intel core i7-1165G7 processor or Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce MX450 or Intel Iris X- E Graphics.
For audio, it offers a 2x2W DTS Audio Processing sound system. The device runs on Windows 10 Home Chinese Edition and offers a 720p camera.
Connectivity ports include a USB-C port, a Thunderbolt port, a USB 2.0 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, 3.5mm jack port and an HDMI port.
The series includes two laptops — Xiaomi Mi Laptop Pro 14 and Mi Laptop Pro 15. Here is a look at them in detail:
Mi Laptop Pro 14: Available at CNY 4,699 onwards (Rs 52,400 approximately)
This Xiaomi laptop offers a 14-inch OLED display of 2.5K resolution (2560×1600p resolution) and 120Hz refresh rate. It offers a 178-degree wide viewing angle support and 4.3mm narrow frame.
It comes in two models — 11th generation Intel core i7-1165G7 processor or Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce MX450 or Intel Iris X- E Graphics.
For audio, it offers a 2x2W DTS Audio Processing sound system. The device runs on Windows 10 Home Chinese Edition and offers a 720p camera.
Connectivity ports include a USB-C port, a Thunderbolt port, a USB 2.0 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, 3.5mm jack port and an HDMI port.
Mi Laptop Pro 15: Available at CNY 6,499 onwards (Rs 72,500 approximately)
This laptop is most identical to the Mi Laptop Pro 14, but it does come with a bigger screen of 15-inch and an upgraded display of 3.5K resolution (3456x2160p) resolution with 60Hz refresh rate.
Connectivity ports include a USB-C power and data interface, Thunderbolt, USB-C multi-function interface and 3.5mm headphone jack.