Xiaomi Mi Laptop Pro 14, Mi Laptop Pro 15 launched in China – Times of India » todayssnews

Xiaomi Mi Laptop Pro 14, Mi Laptop Pro 15 launched in China

Xiaomi has launched Mi Laptop Pro series in its home country China. The series was launched at the Xiaomi Mega Launch event where the company launched Mii Mix Fold — its first commercially available foldable smartphone.
The series includes two laptops — Xiaomi Mi Laptop Pro 14 and Mi Laptop Pro 15. Here is a look at them in detail:
Mi Laptop Pro 14: Available at CNY 4,699 onwards (Rs 52,400 approximately)
This Xiaomi laptop offers a 14-inch OLED display of 2.5K resolution (2560×1600p resolution) and 120Hz refresh rate. It offers a 178-degree wide viewing angle support and 4.3mm narrow frame.
It comes in two models — 11th generation Intel core i7-1165G7 processor or Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, paired with NVIDIA GeForce MX450 or Intel Iris X- E Graphics.
For audio, it offers a 2x2W DTS Audio Processing sound system. The device runs on Windows 10 Home Chinese Edition and offers a 720p camera.
Connectivity ports include a USB-C port, a Thunderbolt port, a USB 2.0 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, 3.5mm jack port and an HDMI port.
Mi Laptop Pro 15: Available at CNY 6,499 onwards (Rs 72,500 approximately)
This laptop is most identical to the Mi Laptop Pro 14, but it does come with a bigger screen of 15-inch and an upgraded display of 3.5K resolution (3456x2160p) resolution with 60Hz refresh rate.

Connectivity ports include a USB-C power and data interface, Thunderbolt, USB-C multi-function interface and 3.5mm headphone jack.

