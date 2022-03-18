LATEST

Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro robot vacuum test: time for the pro!

Posted on

The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro sucks well on hard floors and fine carpets. On the other hand, on thick carpet, it is not powerful enough to properly vacuum a floor strewn with waste.

Indeed, on this test area, placed in standard mode, it was only able to suck up 24% of the detritus in 4 min. By activating the Turbo mode, it does even less well since it passes superficially on the carpet and only sucks up 21% of the material in 3 min 55 s. In comparison, theEcovacs Deebot T9 + succeeded in vacuuming 84% of the waste on this same test area.

On hard ground, on the other hand, the Xiaomi robot sucks up 90% of the waste in 3 min 46 s on standard mode and 97% on Turbo mode at the same time, and the results are very similar on fine carpet. It recovers 96% of the material in 5 min 22 s with the standard mode and 94% of the detritus in 3 min with the Turbo mode.

Washing efficiency

We do not systematically test all robot vacuum cleaners equipped with a mop to offer a washing mode. However, the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro has a sonic vibration system – like the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra – supposed to better clean the stains on the floor.

We therefore decided to reproduce the protocol that we usually reserve for floor mopping robots in order to see if this mop function was effective. And it is clear that this is not really the case.

We smeared soda, oil, lipstick, and carbon black on our lab floor and let those stains dry overnight.

The next morning, through the application, we therefore launched the washing mode of our robot. The latter had to pass and pass over the stains on the ground, but they struggled to disappear. After three passes, we noticed that only a small speck of carbon black was gone, but the mop left black streaks all over the floor instead. The lipstick hasn’t moved one iota despite the robot’s repeated passages. Only the grease stain finally disappeared.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

644
BUSINESS

The Rock Project Under Armour Provides Up to 25% Off in Kohls
530
LATEST

Western Opening Movie for Crystar Has Footage Cut, But Only On PS4
466
BUSINESS

Nike Offers Sitewide Discount For Whole Week On Shoes, Apparel & Clothing
443
LATEST

Google Chrome ‘Incognito Mode’ Is Not As Incognito As You Might Think
LATEST

Keto Diet: 14 Healthy Sources of Fat To Enjoy On The Keto Diet
423
BUSINESS

Dish Confirms That It Will Become A Major US Mobile Carrier
411
LATEST

Huawei Launches Its Own Operating System Called HarmonyOS
396
LATEST

Top 10 Web Design Company New Zealand
385
LATEST

Huawei May Challenge Google Maps Dominance With Its Own Mapping Tech
385
LATEST

Asteroid The Size Of Great Pyramid Of Giza To Zip Past Earth Today

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Copyright © 2019, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top