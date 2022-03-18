Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro robot vacuum test: time for the pro!

The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro sucks well on hard floors and fine carpets. On the other hand, on thick carpet, it is not powerful enough to properly vacuum a floor strewn with waste.

Indeed, on this test area, placed in standard mode, it was only able to suck up 24% of the detritus in 4 min. By activating the Turbo mode, it does even less well since it passes superficially on the carpet and only sucks up 21% of the material in 3 min 55 s. In comparison, theEcovacs Deebot T9 + succeeded in vacuuming 84% of the waste on this same test area.

On hard ground, on the other hand, the Xiaomi robot sucks up 90% of the waste in 3 min 46 s on standard mode and 97% on Turbo mode at the same time, and the results are very similar on fine carpet. It recovers 96% of the material in 5 min 22 s with the standard mode and 94% of the detritus in 3 min with the Turbo mode.

Washing efficiency

We do not systematically test all robot vacuum cleaners equipped with a mop to offer a washing mode. However, the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop 2 Pro has a sonic vibration system – like the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra – supposed to better clean the stains on the floor.

We therefore decided to reproduce the protocol that we usually reserve for floor mopping robots in order to see if this mop function was effective. And it is clear that this is not really the case.

We smeared soda, oil, lipstick, and carbon black on our lab floor and let those stains dry overnight.

The next morning, through the application, we therefore launched the washing mode of our robot. The latter had to pass and pass over the stains on the ground, but they struggled to disappear. After three passes, we noticed that only a small speck of carbon black was gone, but the mop left black streaks all over the floor instead. The lipstick hasn’t moved one iota despite the robot’s repeated passages. Only the grease stain finally disappeared.